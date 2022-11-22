Ravindra Jadeja to campaign for wife Rivaba Jadeja as Gujarat polls heat up

India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be campaigning for wife Rivaba Jadeja ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections. We will go to separate places according to the directions and schedule of the party. People want to meet him. ‘Unki taraf se woh mehnat kar rahe hain mere liye’ (he is working hard for me). We start our day with meeting people," said Rivaba Jadeja.

In the fray, she will face Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja and former BJP leader Karsan Karmur, who is now contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, some believe that Dharmendarsinh is not taking much interest in the polls. Ask him if it’s true and the former MLA says, “I have been by her side every time she needs me."It was on PM Modi’s insistence and suggestion in 2018 that Rivaba Jadeja joined BJP.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, heaping praises on his wife on the day of nomination, had said she “wants to follow the path of PM Modi. I hope she will progress… She is of (a) helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," Jadeja told reporters at an event in Jamnagar.