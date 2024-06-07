RBI MPC Meet 2024 Reserve Bank Of India likely To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its by-monthly interest rate decision today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision at 10am about the RBI Monetary Policy for June 2024 after the second meeting of the RBI MPC in FY25.

The Reserve Bank of India may keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% amid robust growth momentum as retail inflation​ hit an ​11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent​. The number has remained within RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) comprises three individuals from RBI and three outside the central bank. External members on the panel are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, and Jayanth R Varma.