RBSE Rajasthan Board to release Class 8th and 5th board results soon, know how to check results

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 5 or Class 8 board examination can check their results online on the official website of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, the board has not released the date and time of the results yet. To check their results on a particular date, candidates will require roll numbers and date of birth. This year, over 25 lakh students took the board examinations.\\

Know how to check the results

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Class 5 or Class 8 final result link.

To log in enter your details such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

Your Class 8th or 5th board results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the result for future use.



