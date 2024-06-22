Reach By 9:15 AM or Lose Casual Leave: Central Government Fixes Deadline for Latecomers

The Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has decided to deduct casual leave (CL) for those who come late to the office. According to the reports, DoPT set the deadline of 9.15 am and instructed employees across the country to be in the office to mark their attendance biometrics.

The biometric attendance system was not used ever since the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago. Employees have been cautioned that half-day casual leave will be deducted in case they do not punch by 9.15 am.

"For any reason, if the employee is not able to attend office on a particular day, it should be informed in advance and casual leave should be applied for," the circular said.

Central government offices are open from 9 am to 5.30 pm but it is normal for junior-level employees to turn up late and leave early, including those in public-facing jobs, inconveniencing people.

Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system was monitored to ensure that people were on time, until Covid led to suspension of the mechanism. Several senior officers had installed biometric devices on their table to avoid standing in queues to mark their attendance.