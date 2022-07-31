Real cops arrests fake ones in UP's Bahraich

Lucknow, July 31 A team of Bahraich district police in plain clothes was taken by surprise during a routine patrol when they were intercepted by four 'cops' in their early 20s, who flashed 'police identity cards' and then demanded money from them, for "roaming around in suspicious condition".

However, the situation took a u-turn as the 'real' police patrol team then arrested the imposter cops and put them behind bars for fleecing the innocent.

The incident took place in Visheswarganj police station area.

Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), K.G. Singh, said on Sunday that the four arrested were identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, Satish Kumar Singh, Pintoo and Shriram Mishra.

All the four accused have been booked under the alleged charges of extortion and the Arms Act.

"We also recovered a country-made pistol and fake police ID cards from them," Singh added.

The police officer further said that a relative of one of the accused happens to be in the police department and he will soon be questioned as well.

Singh added that the four accused had stopped two men on a bike near Visheswarganj crossing for not wearing helmets and then intercepted two other commuters.

"In the meantime, a police patrol unit clearing encroachment reached the spot and demanded to know their identities. In response, the youths charged upon the team and instead asked for their identities. Enraged over this, the patrol unit nabbed the youths and brought them to Visheswarganj police station," the ASP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor