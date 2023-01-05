Rehearsals begin for 74th Republic Day celebrations

Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2023 has begun at Kartavya Path in Delhi. 2023 will mark the 74th Republic Day for India. This year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Armed forces personnel, Delhi Police personnel and others rehearsed for the Republic Parade 2023 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. The celebrations, inaugurated with a grand parade, are held from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along the Kartavya path, past India Gate and onto the historic Red Fort.