'Reinforcing moral core of Indian democracy': Foreign portal praises ECI's SIR drive

New Delhi, Jan 4 The "purging" of electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a monumental drive undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), found strong resistance and opposition within the nation, but drew significant attention and admiration in the foreign discourse.

A couple of foreign journals have hailed the exercise as a sweeping step in the right direction for overhauling the country's electoral register.

Greek City Times, an Australia-based Greek news portal, showered praise on the momentous exercise by the poll panel and described it as "a foundational principle of one person, one vote".

It said that the landmark initiative has infused fresh life into India's democratic ethos by reaffirming the weight and sanctity of every individual vote and also reflected a commitment to enhanced civic participation.

Notably, the ECI successfully conducted the SIR exercise in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections – the first such electoral rolls revision in two decades. Soon after the Bihar elections, the ECI expanded the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories, inviting the ire of Opposition parties.

The Greek City Times, praising the initiative, said that the SIR serves to uphold and strengthen the democratic system that every eligible citizen has an equal and undiluted voice in the political process.

"

Stating that SIR will increase credibility and legitimacy of electoral outcomes, it said that the multi-level verification will only make voter registration more accessible and inclusive.

It further said that a refreshed and transparent voter list will augment public confidence and added that the elimination of ghost entries will make people trust the election process and also engage with it earnestly and sincerely.

"This encouragement of participation, particularly among first-time voters and marginalised groups, feeds directly into the democratic principle of universal adult franchise," it further said.

Describing SIR as a defining moment in the ongoing evolution of Indian democracy, it said that the SIR is "a testament to resilience and adaptability of India's electoral institutions", and "democracy blooms when the electorate is recognised, verified, and heard in its true entirety".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor