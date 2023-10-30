Released from hospital, Jyotipriya Mallick taken to ED office

Kolkata, Oct 30 West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam, was released from a private hospital on Monday evening and taken to the ED's Salt Lake office immediately.

The medical board of the private hospital took the decision to release Mallick on Monday afternoon and he was released from the hospital at around 10 p.m., following which he was taken to the ED office under strict security cover.

As per the order of a special court in Kolkata, Mallick's the 11-day ED custody started after he was released from the hospital.

Mallick was arrested by the ED sleuths on Friday morning and on the same evening he was admitted to the private hospital after he became unconscious within the court premises soon after the court sent him to 11-day ED custody.

However, though recommending the release of the minister from the hospital, the medical board has put some restrictions during his stay in ED custody.

Since Mallick is a patient of blood-sugar, the medical board has suggested insulin intake for him four times a day, besides providing him with regular medicines which have been prescribed.

The medical board has also suggested that the minister be brought to the hospital after a month for a follow-up check-up.

Mallick’s daughter Priyadarshini, meanwhile, told a section of the media that her father is willing to face the investigation and answer all the queries put forth by the central agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor