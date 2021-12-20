Reliance brands limited, Anamika Khanna to partner for avant-garde brand 'AK-OK'

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Indian couturier Anamika Khanna have agreed to join hands for a 60:40 Joint Venture (either by itself or through its affiliates) for owning and developing the brand AK-OK, setting the foundation for a new outlook in Indian fashion.

As per a media release, "AK-OK was born out of a deeply personal story in a time of crisis and Anamika Khanna's sons Viraj and Vishesh's determination to re-write the narrative to one of optimism and acceptance- 'Don't worry, everything will be AK-OK' started it all."

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group), said, "The partnership with Anamika Khanna pivots around our recognition of homegrown talent's growing popularity and appeal, both in India and globally."

Ambani added, "Known for her eponymous label, Anamika Khanna is well recognised for encapsulating India's rich craft in global contours. We are excited to partner with Anamika's AK-OK brand journey right from its early days and present a unique design philosophy to Indian and global consumers. Indian fashion brands are a strategic part of our luxury portfolio and with this partnership, we are adding another design powerhouse to our growing repertoire of fashion brands."

A design powerhouse - Anamika Khanna will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand as Creative Director.

Anamika Khanna, said, "As India's largest luxury retailer, RBL's learnings from operating a wide retail network across its group companies and experience of building a diverse portfolio of luxury to premium brands will come in good stead to steer AK-OK as one of the most recognisable new-age brands globally. It also allows for me to have fun with the brand while exploring boundless future possibilities together."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor