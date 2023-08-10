Reliance Jio introduces Independence Day for prepaid users

Reliance Jio has launched a new Independence Day offer for prepaid users. The telecom company has launched a Rs 2,999 annual recharge pack, which offers a number of additional benefits. Users get 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice call benefits, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. You are basically getting a total data of 912.5GB to users. The pack is eligible to offer users 5G data as well.

This Jio Independence Day Offer 2023 also brings extra benefits for prepaid Jio users. These include a Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders worth Rs 249 or more, as well as potential savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flights booked through Yatra. Additionally, users can enjoy a 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings through Yatra. There's also a Rs 200 discount on orders worth Rs 999 or more for select products on Ajio. One can also claim a 20 percent discount on orders above Rs 999 along with extra NMS Supercash on Netmeds. Moreover, the offer also provides a flat 10 percent discount on specific audio products and domestic appliances purchased from Reliance Digital.