Reliance Launches Vantara: India's First Animal Rescue and Conservation Facility in Gujarat (Watch)

Reliance Foundation has launched Vantara, a comprehensive animal rescue, care, conservation, and rehabilitation program, marking a significant step forward in India's animal welfare landscape. Vantara boasts several unique features, including the country's first state-of-the-ayurvedic elephant hospital.

The Vantara program establishes the first-of-its-kind elephant hospital in India. This facility has advanced technology, including MRI and CT scan machines, endoscopic robotic surgery equipment, and six dedicated surgical centres. Additionally, the hospital provides prosthetic limbs for injured elephants.

#WATCH | The state-of-the-art Elephant Hospital at Vantara, India's first-of-its-kind animal rescue and conservation centre, in Gujarat's Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/F0jBAjuEC8 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Reliance Foundation Director Anant Ambani credits his mother and the Hindu belief in respecting animals as the driving force behind Vantara. He emphasizes that Vantara is not intended as a zoo but rather a "sewalaya" (place of service) and a natural habitat for rescued animals, particularly elephants. Over 200 elephants have been rescued from various parts of the country and brought to Vantara for care.

#WATCH | Reliance Foundation Director Anant Ambani says, "We have saved more than 200 elephants and brought them here from all parts of the country. We do 'sewa' of elephants here. This is not a zoological park but a 'sewalaya'. The 600-acre area has been developed as a natural… pic.twitter.com/eUSlZNhfWT — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

The Greens Zoological Rescue Center, established under Vantara in 2020, houses a dedicated team of around 3,000 individuals. This team includes:

Approximately 20-30 international experts share their knowledge and expertise through teaching and research roles.

Young Indian graduates with diverse backgrounds in veterinary science, nutrition, and other relevant fields.

Passionate human doctors specializing in animal care.

Vantara's commitment to its mission is evident in its establishment of the wildlife rescue centre during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also created a sprawling 600-acre natural habitat specifically designed for the well-being of rescued elephants.