Relief for Mukhtar Ansari, Allahabad HC accepts bail plea

Prayagraj, Sep 25 Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Uttar Pradsesh's Banda jail, on Monday got a major relief in the gangster case.

The Allahabad High Court has approved the bail application of Mukhtar Ansari in the case. Besides, the fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed by the court has also been stayed. However, the court has not stayed the punishment. Hearing on punishment will continue in the court.

It is noteworthy that Mukhtar Ansari had challenged the 10-year sentence awarded by the Ghazipur MP-MLA court by filing an application in the High Court.

Ghazipur's MP MLA Special Court had sentenced Mukhtar in the gangster case on April 29.

Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer Upendra Upadhyay had filed the petition in the High Court. He had told the court that Mukhtar Ansari has been in jail for over a decade and has suffered more punishment during the trial.

In this matter, the court had also sought a report from the Banda Jail Superintendent. The report was filed in the court by the Banda Jail Superintendent.

