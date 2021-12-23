Remembering the architect of economic liberalization P. V. Narasimha Rao, on his death anniversary

The architect of economic liberalization P. V. Narasimha Rao, was the ninth Prime Minister of the country he served the nation from 1991 to 1996. He was the second Prime Minister who from non-Hindi speaking culture, and the first from South India. The lawyer and Politician by profession Narasimha Rao, thoroughly worked for Indian economy.

He is often referred to as the "Father of Indian Economic Reforms". P. V. Narasimha Rao was born on 28 June 1921 in Warangal district of present-day Telangana. Today on 23rd December 2021 India is observing 17th death anniversary of Narasimha Rao, he died in 2004 of a heart attack in New Delhi. He was cremated in Hyderabad. And today on this unfortunate day, many people are remembering the historic prime minister.

Congress Sevadal took their Twitter and pay tribute to Narasimha Rao, they wrote "All India Congress Sevadal pay heartfelt tributes to the 9th Prime Minister of India Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary.Narasimha Rao ji was a stalwart Congressman who changed India's economic destiny."

All India Congress Sevadal pay heartfelt tributes to the 9th Prime Minister of India Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary.



Narasimha Rao ji was a stalwart Congressman who changed India's economic destiny. pic.twitter.com/4hxEAoMOkh — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) December 23, 2021

Nitin Gadkari also seen remembering Narasimha Rao, he took his twitter and wrote "Humble homage to Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary."

Humble homage to Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oTCRR9vPFW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2021

Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, C T Ravi, also paid tribute to Narasimha Rao, he tweeted "On His Punya Tithi, I bow down to pay my respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Sri P V Narasimha Rao.The "Father of Indian Economic Reforms", PVN Garu will forever be remembered for the way He rescued our Nation from the huge mess created by the Nehru dynasty."