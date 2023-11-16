Remove plaques sans Tagore's name from Visva Bharati University campus, says Centre

Kolkata, Nov 16 The Union Education Ministry has reportedly asked the authorities of Visva Bharati University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district, to remove the 'controversial' plaques commemorating UNESCO awarding World Heritage Site status to Santiniketan from the university campus, since the name of Tagore is not inscribed on them.

A university insider confirmed that a communication in this regard has come from the Education Ministry, seeking immediate removal of three plaques, which have the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's the Chancellor of the central university, and former Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty inscribed on them, but not Tagore's.

As per the insider, the ministry has directed the university authorities to replace the plaques with the ones having the name of Tagore as the founder inscribed on them.

However, university spokesperson Mahua Bandopadhyay told mediapersons that any comment in this matter can be made only after a written communication is received.

The controversial plaques sans Tagore's name had created ripples in the political circles of the state, with leaders cutting across party lines condemning their installation.

Both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari had urged the Union government to replace the plaques with those having the name Tagore inscribed on them.

