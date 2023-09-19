Renowned Ganapati Temple in the Garden City adorned with currency notes and coins worth Rs. 2.5 crores

On the occasion of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi, a temple in Karnataka's Bengaluru famous as the Sri Sathya Ganapati Temple at J.P. Nagar was decorated with coins and currency notes worth Rs 2.5 crore. The Sri Sathya Ganapathy Temple is famous for giving a unique design to the temple during Ganesh Utsav every year.

This year too they have showcased and adorned the temple with coins and currency notes ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 500 denominations. According to the trustees, the temple which has been managed by Shree Sathya Ganapati Shirdi Sai Trust has crafted garlands of 5, 10, and 20 rupee coins, as well as 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes, collectively valued at approximately 2.5 crore. To ensure the safety of the striking design which was completed by a dedicated crew of 150 people has been under tight security and CCTV scrutiny.