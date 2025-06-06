Repo Rate Cut By 50 Basis Points Announces RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again offered relief to the general public by reducing the burden of EMIs. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate. Following this decision, the repo rate now stands at 5.50%. This is not the first time the central bank has provided such relief—the RBI had previously reduced the repo rate to ease financial pressure on citizens. Before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, several experts had predicted a possible rate cut. Despite global market uncertainties, Governor Malhotra emphasized that "India's economy remains strong, and there are ample investment opportunities in the Indian stock market."

RBI #Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "... The #MPC decided to reduce the #policy Repo Rate under the #liquidity adjustment facility by #50basis points to 5.5%. This will be with #immediate effect...." pic.twitter.com/gvS2GQG45J — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) June 6, 2025