Republic Day 2022: Rajasthan CM unfurls national flag in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jaipur on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also unfurled the national flag at his residence.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also unfurled the national flag at his residence. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurled the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar. Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a glimpse of the country's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries will be present on this occasion.

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

