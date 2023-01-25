Republic Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation today at 7 pm

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address the nation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the eve of the 74th Republic Day. President Murmu's address will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by English. It will be followed by a regional language broadcast on Doordarshan's regional channels. This is President Murmu's first Republic Day speech.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, India's chief guest for Republic Day, was greeted with a ceremonial welcome Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This evening, President Murmu will also host a state banquet in his honour. President Murmu will also host a state banquet in his honour this evening. Earlier in the day, El-Sisi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture, and trade. El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to be invited as the chief guest for the event.