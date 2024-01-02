Republic Day 2024: Here’s How To Buy Parade Tickets Online and Offline

The Ministry of Defence has introduced a user-friendly online portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to facilitate the public's purchase of tickets for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. This initiative extends to the Republic Day Parade, followed by the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29. Ticket counters for the ceremony will be operational until the afternoon of January 28.

How to Book Tickets for Republic Day Parade?

Those interested can log in with an existing account or create a new one on the portal. After account creation, users will be redirected to the login page, where they can log in via their registered mobile number. A verification code will be sent to the mobile number, and upon entering the OTP, users will be directed to the events page. Attendees can then select their preferred event from the list, which includes the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat. After providing necessary attendee details, a valid identification proof must be uploaded. Tickets will be sent to the registered mobile number and email-id post-payment.

Ticket Pricing and Categories

Tickets for both events are available in three categories:

Reserved Seats (Rs 500): Offering the best view with limited availability, only one ticket per government ID is allowed. Unreserved Seats (Rs 100): Providing a decent view with greater availability, attendees can purchase up to two tickets per ID. Budget-Friendly Unreserved Option (Rs 20): Offering readily available seats but with a limited view.

Offline Ticket Purchase Locations

For those who prefer offline transactions, tickets can be purchased from various locations between January 10 and 25. These include: