Republic Day 2024: India invites French President Emmanuel Macron as chief guest on 26 January

In a recent development, sources have revealed that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has received an invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024. This comes after the two leaders, Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held discussions during the former's Bastille Day Parade in July. During this event, Prime Minister Modi was the Guest of Honour, participating in the Bastille Day celebrations in France.

He had visited France at the invitation of French President Macron. PM Modi visited France to mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade, the PMO said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, followed by a complement from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of Sare Jahan Se Accha, while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade. Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade.