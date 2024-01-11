Republic Day 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes to Rajnath Singh Over Rejection of Tableau for Parade

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing his displeasure over the Centre's denial to showcase the state's tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in this year's Republic Day parade at 'Kartavya Path.' Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's consistent participation in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path for the past 14 years, winning numerous prizes for its diverse themes.

In a letter shared on 'X,' Siddaramaiah emphasized Karnataka's significant contributions to the Republic Day parades, showcasing themes like Maha Mastakabhishek of Bhagwan Baahubali (2005), Architecture of Hoysala (2008), Bidari Art of Bidar (2011), Bhootaradhane (2012), Channapattana Toys (2015), and Traditional Art Forms of Karnataka (2022). Each tableau aimed to depict the rich culture, folklore, and traditions of the state.

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over Karnataka's exclusion from the 2024 Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. Instead, the 'Brand Bengaluru' tableau has been accommodated in the 'Bharat Parv' section at the Red Fort. Siddaramaiah explained that Karnataka had presented the key model and music before the selection committee, receiving feedback for modifications. However, after the last meeting, Karnataka was excluded from the 2024 Republic Day parade.

According to Siddaramaiah, the 'Brand Bengaluru' tableau illustrates how the city has witnessed significant development while maintaining its cultural roots. The tableau highlights the state's substantial contributions to 'Vikasit Bharat' in technology, entrepreneurship, and tax contributions. Siddaramaiah specifically mentioned the grand Terminal-2 of the Kempe Gowda International Airport, recognized as one of the world's most beautiful airports by UNESCO.

The Chief Minister criticized the decision not to allow Karnataka's tableau at this year's Republic Day parade, stating that it has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas and sparked strong disappointment among the people of Karnataka. To prevent further distress to the seven crore Kannadigas, Siddaramaiah urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider the decision and allow Karnataka to showcase its 'Brand Bengaluru' tableau in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, rather than limiting it to the 'Bharat Parv' exhibition at the Red Fort.