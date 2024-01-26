Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming: Where to Watch Online Telecast of India's R-Day Celebrations in Delhi

Here's how to watch India's Republic Day Parade 2024, which will take place at Kartavya Path in Delhi. To view the live telecast, visit Doordarshan National's YouTube Channel, where you will find the streaming for 26 January.

Republic Day in India is celebrated annually on January 26th to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This year, Republic Day marks the 75th anniversary of India becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, with the main event held in the national capital, New Delhi.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

When to Watch Live Telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of India's Republic Day Parade 2024 starting from 9 am and continuing until noon. The grand event stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence) to India Gate and showcases the diverse culture, military prowess, and achievements of the nation.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the chief guest for Republic Day 2024. He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in Delhi. India's diplomatic relations and global engagements play a crucial role in determining the guest of honour.