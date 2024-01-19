Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed up at Delhi Metro Stations ahead of Celebrations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will heighten security checks for passengers across metro stations from January 19 to 27 as part of preparations for Republic Day.The DMRC has also urged the passengers to cooperate with the security personnel and advised them to plan their journeys considering possible long queues at some metro stations during this period. The security measures across the capital have been upped in the days leading up to the Republic Day and Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony on January 22.

A police official said that about 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across the city in view of the parade on January 26.The official added that the night patrol workers have been entrusted with checking hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, especially the ones near railway stations and inter-state bus terminals to check visitors entering Delhi. India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.