Republic Day parade 2023: BSF’s women contingent to be featured 1st time since Independence

The famed Border Security Force (BSF) will be fielding a women's contingent to ride camels for the first time with their male counterparts in the upcoming Republic Day Parade 2023. The uniforms of the Mahila Praharis have been designed by celebrated designer Mr Raghavendra Rathore. The uniforms represent the many treasured craft forms of India and are assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio. The uniform of Mahila Praharis for the BSF Camel Contingent brand incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan’s history in its designs. While designing the outfit for BSF women, the functionality as well as the privilege and honour of wearing one of the National Forces’ Uniform has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified.The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work done for the various trims from Benaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique. The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh – a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The Pagh is an essential element of the cultural clothing of the people of Rajasthan, and the ones worn and tied in Mewar are signs of one’s prestige and honour.The famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, after it replaced a similar squad of the Army which had been participating in the annual parade since it was first held in 1950."The uniforms for the 'mahila praharis' (women guards) represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh had told reporters last month that "half of the personnel that will be part of the camel contingent at the next Republic Day parade will be women." The BSF is the only force in the country that uses camels for both operational and ceremonial duties. The animals are used by BSF personnel for patrolling along the Thar desert running along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan.The contingent usually comprises 90 camels -- 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel.According to tradition, the lead camel contingent on Republic Day showcases smartly dressed armed BSF border guards, sporting big moustaches, and the second follows with bandsmen in beautiful multicolour dresses, riding camels and playing martial music.The contingent is also part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony that is held three days after Republic Day on January 29, as it stands guard on the ramparts of the North and South Blocks atop Raisina Hill. The 2.65-lakh-strong BSF is primarily tasked with guarding India's international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.