Republic Day Parade 2024 to Feature 51 Aircraft, Debut of C-295, and Tangail Airdrop Tribute

A total of 51 aircraft will soar through the skies above New Delhi on Republic Day, showcasing India's aerial might and celebrating its rich aviation heritage. The flypast, a highlight of the annual parade, will feature a diverse mix of 29 fighter jets, 8 transport aircraft, 13 helicopters, and a special appearance by a vintage Dakota - a nod to the Tangail airdrop of 1971, a pivotal operation in the war against Pakistan.

This year's flypast will also mark the debut of the C-295, a medium-lift transport aircraft recently inducted into the Indian Air Force. The C-295 will fly alongside established workhorses like the Super Hercules and Globemaster III, showcasing India's growing airlift capabilities. Adding a touch of history to the spectacle will be the Dakota aircraft, accompanied by two Dornier aircraft, recreating the iconic Tangail formation. This formation flew critical supplies to besieged Bengali freedom fighters during the 1971 war, playing a crucial role in securing victory for India.

