Republic Day parade: Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcases Ayodhya Deepotsava organised since 2017

The Uttar Pradesh tableau for the Republic Day parade this year was inspired by the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebration.

The tableau showcased the three-day Deepotsava being organised since 2017 in the state.

Lighting, Saryu Aarti, decoration and illumination of lamps are done in major temples and monasteries in Ayodhya during this event.

In 2017, UP created a Guinness World Record by lighting 1.71 lakh lamps on Ram IC Paidi. In 2022, again a record was created by lighting more than 15 lakh lamps.

Year after year Ayodhya Deepotsav is creating records. This unique tradition is a pious and divine effort to reach the whole world and the entire human race with the message of a harmonious society by abolishing negativity and enmity.

Ayodhya, today, is regaining its ancient glory. Through Deepotsava, Awadhpuri is filled with 'Tretayugin' aura. To observe this wonderful event of India's unique Sanatan tradition, every believer in the country and abroad eagerly looks towards Ayodhya.

Twenty-three tableaux - 17 from States and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will also roll down the Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.

Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on 23 and 24 January.

The events will culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The celebrations are marked by attractive performances from Vande Bharatam group of dancers from across the country, tales of bravery by Veer Gatha 2.0 participants, melodious performances by School Bands at the National War Memorial, the first-ever e-invitations, the largest-ever drone show and 3-D anamorphic projection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor