Reservation for Muslims will be removed if BJP forms govt in Telangana, says G. Krishan Reddy

BJP Telangana state president and Union Minister G. Krishan Reddy has said the religion-based reservations will be cancelled in the state that is taking a share from Backward Castes (BCs) and will extend the benefit to the BCs. Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, after admitting leaders from other parties from Adilabad and Peddapalli districts into the party fold, he said his party will cancel the religion-based quota if voted to power. He said announcing the BC candidate as the Chief Minister by party senior leader Amit Shah at a recent public meeting, is a revolution. He said the previous governments have not made a BC leader Chief Minister, despite agitations took place for decades. He said for the first time BJP made a BC leader Prime Minister and he has been extending a corruption free rule in the country with utmost commitment.

He said several BC organisations are passing resolutions in support of the BJP. He alleged that both BRS and Congress failed in giving BCs their due share and failed in offering the share of the reservation meant for BCs. He said in the first cabinet meeting, we will cancel the minority reservations after coming to power. With Assembly elections in Telangana on sight, the BJP seems to be working strategically to unseat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.



