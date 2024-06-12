Restaurant owner assaulted by Trinmaool MLA approaches Calcutta HC

Kolkata, June 12 A restaurant owner at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, Anisul Alam, who was severely beaten up by actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress’ celebrity MLA Soham Chakraborty on June 7 night, approached the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

In a petition filed at the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, Alam accused the police of not taking any action against the ruling party legislator in the assault case.

Alam has also accused the actor-turned-politician of constantly threatening him and his associates since the day of the assault. Alam has also claimed that despite approaching the police no action has been taken.

Justice Sinha has admitted the petition and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on June 14.

Chakraborty's name came into the negative limelight after he was accused of severely beating up Alam within the premises of the same building where his restaurant is located on the night of June 7. Later, footage from the CCTV cameras installed there also showed Chakraborty severely assaulting Alam.

The actor-turned-politician admitted that he had beaten up Alam and explained that he lost his temper after the said restaurant owner made abusive statements about Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

However, Alam denied the allegations of abusing Banerjee and accused Chakraborty of using the name of Banerjee to hide his own guilt.

According to him, the incident occurred when he asked the driver and the bodyguards of Chakraborty to remove the actor’s car illegally parked in his parking spot.

“When I asked them to remove the car, one of them tried to intimidate me by saying that Chakraborty was a close friend of Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee. I told them that whoever he might be, he does not have the authority to park his vehicle in anyone else’s parking place illegally. First, his bodyguard tried to attack me. Soon after that the actor-turned-MLA joined them and beat me up,” Alam told the media after that incident.

