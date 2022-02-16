Results for UGC-NET Dec 2020 and June 2021 exams to be declared in a day or two

The University Grant Commission on Wednesday has said that the results of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two, news agency ANI reported.

"Due to covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC-NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of Decemeber 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November, 2021 and 5th January, 2022.", read the notification.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two. He wished the candidates all the best," the notification stated.

UGC says the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two pic.twitter.com/DKYh0SI0VB — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022



