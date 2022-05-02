Retired IAS officer, ex- petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed as advisor to PM Modi

The Centre on Monday appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's Office.

The 1987-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer has been appointed to the post initially for a period of two years from the date of joining or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a Ministry of Personnel order stated.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kapoor along with two other appointments in the Prime Minister's Office on the Additional Secretary level.

The ACC appointment of Kapoor, superannuated as the secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 30, 2022, as an advisor to the Prime Minister in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, states the order.

The ACC also appointed a 1994-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Hari Ranjan Rao as additional secretary, Prime Minister's Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently holding charge of administrator, Universal Services Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications.

Besides, the ACC also appointed 1994-batch Bihar cadre officer Atish Chandra, as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He is currently deputed as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) in Food Corporation of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

( With inputs from ANI )

