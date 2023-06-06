Retired IPS officer in UP shoots himself dead

Lucknow, June 6 Retired IPS officer D.K. Sharma, 73, shot himself dead with his service revolver on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at his residence in Gomti Nagar.

The police have recovered a suicide note which said that he was suffering from depression due to prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

