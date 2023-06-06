Retired IPS officer in UP shoots himself dead
By IANS | Published: June 6, 2023 11:57 AM 2023-06-06T11:57:02+5:30 2023-06-06T12:10:27+5:30
Lucknow, June 6 Retired IPS officer D.K. Sharma, 73, shot himself dead with his service revolver on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place at his residence in Gomti Nagar.
The police have recovered a suicide note which said that he was suffering from depression due to prolonged illness.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
