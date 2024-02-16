Retired officers, educationists to brief youth about employment policies: Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 16 Retired officers and educationists in Uttar Pradesh will visit universities to brief youth about employment policies and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.

For this, the chief minister has constituted a special team including 12 retired officers from the Indian Administrative Service, four from the Indian Police Service, and seven from the Indian Forest Service (all retired), along with 19 senior educationists.

This team will engage in discussions with youth at different universities/colleges, addressing their queries related to jobs, employment, and career planning on February 17-18.

Additionally, they will raise awareness about the Global Investors Summit-2023 and GBC-4.0.

The chief minister, on Friday, engaged in a dialogue with the 42-member special team, comprising retired officers and senior educationists where he said, "You are all aware of the success of the Global Investors Summit held in February last year. We received investment proposals of nearly Rs 40 lakh crores, and now, within a year, these proposals are being implemented.

"This will immensely contribute to the overall development of the state and provide abundant employment and career opportunities for our youth. You all have witnessed and contributed to the success of this state, and you have been supportive collaborators in this journey. You can interact with the youth and tell them about the progress we have made in the past seven years."

He further said, "Each of you possesses extensive experience in public life, having shouldered significant responsibilities. It is expected that our youth will benefit from your experiences, and your support in this endeavour is highly appreciated."

The Global Investors Summit-23 is crucial in the sense that it has attracted investments for every district in the state. Now industrial development is not limited only to the NCR or some selected cities, but every district is benefiting from it. The Ground Breaking Ceremony will benefit all 75 districts of the state. All districts will be connected to the main event on February 19, he stated.

The chief minister said, "Initiatives such as the Investors Summit and the GBC are not solely for the benefit of entrepreneurs but primarily for our youth. They stand to gain the most from these endeavours. As industries are established, job opportunities will be created, directly benefiting our youth. We are also focusing on enhancing the skills of our youth and creating job opportunities for them."

