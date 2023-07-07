Rewari Dy Commissioner sets example, enrols daughter in Anganwadi Centre

Gurugram, July 7 Former Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Manesar and currently Deputy Commissioner of Rewari district, Mohammad Imran Raza has set an example for others by enrolling his daughter in the Play Way School at a government Anganwadi Centre in Jharsa village of Gurugram on Friday.

While speaking to IANS, Raza said, “We (the government officials) are the ones who promote the government Anganwadi Centre.”

Claiming that the government-run Anganwadis are good for children he said, “Our Anganwadis have all the facilities.

He said that all parents should consider sending their kids to Anganwadis.

District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Neha Dahiya said that most of the parents get their children admitted to a big play school. At such a time, Rewari's DC Mohammad Imran Raza has taken a commendable initiative by getting his daughter admitted to the government Anganwadi Centre.

"On Friday, Dr Sadaf Majeed, wife of Mohammad Imran Raza, came to the government Anganwadi Centre in Jharsa village and got her daughter admitted to the Play Way School so that she could mingle, read and play with the rest of the children here," Dahiya said.

Majeed learned in detail from the staff of the Anganwadi Centre about its working.

"This initiative of a government official will not only increase the number of children in Anganwadi Centres, but it will also be a lesson for those who underestimate government schools and Anganwadi Centres," Dahiya added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor