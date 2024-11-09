RG Kar financial case: CBI gets more clues against Ashish Pandey

Kolkata, Nov 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, probing the multi-crore financial irregularities cases in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, unearthed more clues against the accused house staff of the same medical facility, Ashish Pandey.

Sources said Pandey, a close confidant of the former and controversial R. G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, played a dual role as a middleman in the entire supply line of illegal proceeds in the case.

The sources said Pandey acted as an intermediary between the contractors, who illegally awarded contracts, and Sandip Ghosh.

Pandey also acted as the principal intermediary between Ghosh and influential people in administration and politics who were beneficiaries in the alleged scam.

Investigating officials said Pandey, with all his wrongdoings, became Ghosh's confidant, due to which he enjoyed unbridled power within the R.G. Kar premises.

At the same time, Pandey's academic credentials were also under the scanner of the investigating sleuths.

Several junior doctors also raised questions on how Pandey managed to be a house staff without going through the normal processes for an appointment on such a post.

Both Ghosh and Pandey were in judicial custody since their arrest by CBI in the matter.

The central agency officials, at the same time, were probing Ghosh in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises in August.

The sources said that as per estimates drawn out by the officials of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the financial irregularities case, the total scam amount involved will be well above Rs 200 crore.

