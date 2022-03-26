Rhino census begins at Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The census of the one-horned rhinoceros started in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said forest officials on Saturday.

Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that it was the 14th rhino census at Kaziranga National Park.

"The enumerators and observers have already moved to their respective places. They will submit their counting reports to us today evening. We will make placement for the enumerators and observers for tomorrow also. We have identified 76 blocks and invited 60 enumerators and observers for this census and most of them have participated in the census," Gogoi said.

The periodic count is said to continue till March 28. The national park will remain closed for visitors between March 26 and March 28 due to the census.

Earlier, the globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received a record-breaking visitors count of over two lakhs which was the highest in the last 12 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor