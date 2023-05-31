Rhino enters Assam village, triggers panic among locals

Guwahati, May 31 A rhino entered a village near Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday morning, causing panic among the villagers.

According to locals, the residents of Nakachari Dohutia area observed a rhino wandering across a paddy field and promptly alerted forest officials.

The rhino has found refuge in a canal, according to a forest ranger from Mariania.

"Some villagers found the rhino this morning and told us about it. A team from the Assam State Zoo will arrive to rescue the rhino after we notified higher authorities," the officer said.

"In January of this year, we discovered this rhino within Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time. Additionally, we have repeatedly seen the rhino's footprint in the vicinity of the village," he added.

Forest officers are presently keeping an eye on the rhino.

Earlier this year, at least two motorbike riders were hurt when a wild rhino attacked them in Assam's Kaziranga.

The incident reportedly happened near Kohora range in the Haldhibari corridor. The rhino attack resulted in injuries for a father-son team.

