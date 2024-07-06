Rise of Bharat unstoppable, to become Viksit ahead of 2047: Vice President

New Delhi, July 6 Bharat is rising as never before, it is unstoppable and is slated to become Viksit even ahead of 2047, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 12th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

“This century belongs to Bharat. We do not doubt it because Bharat is on the rise as never before and the rise is unstoppable. The rise is incremental,” VP Dhankhar said.

“Personally for me, I think Bharat will be Viksit Bharat ahead of 2047. I do not doubt it.”

He called the students “important stakeholders, the driving force” behind India’s successful journey towards 2047.

Lauding the scientific community, the VP said, “There is hardly any technological gap between Bharat and the most developed nations.”

Further, he cited technological advancement in the country, like the Lithium-ion battery developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which can be useful in the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

“The government has taken the initiative with respect to certain minerals to put them in the private sector and that is why we are engaged with Lithium,” VP Dhankhar informed.

He also stressed the importance of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and blockchain which “are both opportunities and challenges.”

On quantum computing machines, VP Dhankhar said, “India is among the few countries in the world where allocation has been made for 6,000 crore.”

“Our green hydrogen mission with a commitment of 80,000 crore and has the potential to generate 6 lakh jobs investment of 8 lakh crores. We have enough,” he said.

VP Dhankhar stated that the days of conventional warfare are gone. Instead “intellectual and technological innovations emerging from our laboratories” will determine India’s “position and geo-political strength”.

He stressed the importance of investing in technological advancement to secure boundaries.

