Rising seizures of party drugs reveals growing market among youth

By Supriya Ramesh

New Delhi, April 2 In recent years, Delhi has seen a rise in the use of party drugs among the city's youth with MDMA, LSD and cocaine being some of the most commonly used drugs. They are not only illegal but also highly addictive and can have severe side effects.



According to sources, drug seizures in Delhi have increased 1.5 times in the past year. MDMA, commonly known as "ecstasy" or "Molly," is one of the most popular party drugs in the city. It is a synthetic drug that alters the mood and perception and can cause feelings of increased energy, pleasure, and emotional warmth.

The drug is often consumed in rave parties, clubs, and music festivals. It is usually sold in the form of small pills or capsules, and the price varies from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per pill.

LSD or acid, which is a hallucinogenic drug, is also becoming increasingly popular among the youth. It can cause hallucinations, altered thinking, and a distorted sense of time.

Cocaine, another party drug, is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause an intense high. It is usually snorted through the nose or injected into the veins and can lead to long-term health problems, including heart attack and stroke.

In March, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had arrested three men, including two Nigerian nationals, and recovered party drugs, including 51 grams of cocaine, 92 grams of MDMA, 157 grams heroin and 88 pills of ecstasy, valued at crores of rupees.

The accused were identified as Baljeet, 29, a resident of Chattarpur, Beneth Chukwuudi alias Michael, 43, a resident of Mehrauli and Daniel Chukwujekwu, 31, a resident of Maidan Garhi in south Delhi.

The official said that Michael came to India in 2011 and has been residing illegally since then.

The main supplier, Michael used to recruit only Nigerian nationals who were in dire need of money for delivery his drugs.

"He used to procure drugs from a Nigerian national named Max, who has gone back to Nigeria now and was managing the supply from Nigeria over the phone," said the official.

Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Gyaneshwar Singh said that there are numerous channels through which drugs enter India.

Delhi is supplied charas from Nepal, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, cocaine from Latin America smuggled via human carriers on flights, and synthetic drugs mainly transported by human carriers and couriers.

"Variety of drugs are available in Delhi through these transit points. Unfortunately, as per our intel, drug abuse is prevalent in all areas of Delhi, including restaurants, bars, pubs, and among the general public.The Dwarka and Greater Noida regions have become hotspots for foreigners dealing in the consumption and supply of contraband," said Singh.

However, these drugs are only available through delivery or middlemen in contact with traffickers but some of the narcotics, particularly cannabis or ganja, are easily available at various hotspots, including JJ clusters and parks, across the city at prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

The correspondent visited several places across the city and found that drugs and illicit liquor are being sold openly in these colonies without any fear of the authorities.

In the JJ clusters in different areas, including Lajpat Nagar and Rajokri in South Delhi, the peddlers openly sell ganja in packets (pudia) starting from Rs 100.

The correspondent also found that some peddlers mix "Avil" tablets and other chemicals in ganja whenever there is a shortage of the drug.

Hotspots for drug peddlers and distributors include Madan Giri, Subhash Nagar, RK Puram, INA, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, Munirka and JJ clusters in Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar and Rohini.

Most peddlers and distributors also operate in areas close to the North Campus such as Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmere Gate, Indra Vikas opposite Nirankari colony and Shastri Park.

According to the senior police official, these drug users often commit crimes to fulfil their need for drugs.

"Most of the robbers and snatchers caught by Delhi Police are addicted to drugs and are youngsters," said the official.

The Delhi police have been cracking down on drug peddlers and distributors to curb the use of party drugs. They have conducted several raids and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in the city.

