RJD, Congress Responsible for Maoist Trouble, Jungle Raj in Bihar: PM Modi

Patna April 4 Launching the NDA's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar at a mega rally in Jamui district on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the RJD and the Congress responsible for the Maoist trouble and 'Jungle Raj' in the state during their tenure.

“Everyone knows the kind of identity that was created for Bihar during the RJD and Congress rule when the state witnessed Maoist attacks and Jungle Raj. Maoists didn't allow the construction of roads in places like Jamui, which adversely affected the farmers, labourers and poor people of the region.

"Now, Maoism is finished in Bihar with many radical operatives joining the mainstream after surrendering. Their children are going to schools now,” PM Modi said in Jamui.

The Prime Minister also pointed at the IRCTC land-for-job scam, without naming RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, one of the prime accused in the case.

“They grabbed lands of the poor people to give jobs in the Railways. Such people can never do any good. Nitish Kumar was also the Railway Minister of the country, but there were no complaints against him. The condition of trains was poor during the Congress rule, but now trains like Vande Bharat Express are running across the country.

"We also want to make the railway stations in Bihar world-class. The facilities at the railway stations will be similar to those seen at the airports. We are building highways and expressways in Bihar with the help of Nitish Kumar,” The Prime Minister said.

Stating that the coming elections are decisive for the development of the country as well as Bihar, PM Modi said, "Ten years back, the world looked at India as a poor country. Smaller nations used to carry out terror attacks in the country, but the Congress leaders only complained about such incidents in the world fora.

"But now we launch strikes against such elements by entering their country. People of the world are looking up to India now. Our country is the fifth largest economy in the world today. India held the G-20 Summit in Delhi and the entire world paid attention to it. The credit for all these goes to the common people of the country."

The Prime Minister also said that all the corrupt forces have now teamed up against his government.

"We constructed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya despite the Congress and the RJD trying their best to ensure that it was not built. They also insulted (former Bihar Chief Minister) late Karpoori Thakur, but we have conferred him with the Bharat Ratna,” PM Modi said.

He also remembered his 'old friend' late Ram Vilas Paswan at the rally.

“Today I am missing my old friend Ram Vilas Paswan who is not with us. But his son Chirag Paswan is promoting his ideology in Bihar. I want to appeal to the people of Jamui to vote for NDA nominee Arun Bharti, which will please Ram Vilas Paswan," he said.

