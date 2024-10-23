RJD slams BJP over Naidu's comment on two-child policy

Patna, Oct 23 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Spokesperson, Shakti Singh Yadav, criticised BJP leaders on Wednesday, after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments encouraging people to have more children.

Chandrababu Naidu sparked a discussion over India’s two-child policy by saying the country needed to think of a demographic dividend beyond 2047.

Chandrababu Naidu is an alliance partner in the NDA government at the Centre. His party is the second-largest after the BJP in the NDA.

In response, Shakti Singh Yadav mocked the BJP and its ideological ally Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, claiming that many RSS members don't marry, so they wouldn't have children.

He sarcastically added that BJP leaders are envious of the growing families of others.

“Birth rates naturally decline with increased awareness and family planning. The BJP and RSS leaders always make irrelevant and misguided comments to provoke people,” he said.

Shakti Singh Yadav further suggested that the population debate was more about social development and less about ideological or religious concerns.

Shakti Singh Yadav also made sharp remarks about BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh and his recent ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.’

“Despite Giriraj Singh's claims of championing Hindu values, his name is Shandiliya Giriraj Singh (as per his X handle), he consumes meat and fish. This behaviour contradicts the religious sentiments that Singh is supposedly promoting,” Shakti Singh Yadav said.

He also questioned the Prime Minister, suggesting that if Giriraj Singh was sent to Bihar to provoke people and spread communal discord, PM Narendra Modi should clarify the purpose behind it.

“The RJD will not stay silent if Giriraj Singh attempts to stir up communal hatred in the state,” he said.

Regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad, he expressed confidence in her victory, predicting a "clean sweep" in the constituency.

He dismissed the BJP's chances, saying that the party would face a significant loss and might even lose its deposit.

He emphasised that Wayanad has long been a stronghold of the Gandhi family, referencing the seat previously held by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

