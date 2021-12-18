Rohini court blast case: Bag used by DRDO scientist helped Delhi Police nab him

The bag used by DRDO scientist Bharat Bhusan Kataria to carry explosives to Delhi's Rohini court, where a low-intensity blast was reported earlier this month, helped Delhi Police nab him.

Kataria has been booked for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside a courtroom at Rohini Court Complex.

According to the initial investigation, accused DRDO scientist Bharat Bhusan Kataria, who was arrested on December 17, had protracted legal battles with Advocate Amit Vashisht, said Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Asthana said, "Delhi Police Special Cell's Northern Range was conducting the investigation with additional help from two specialised units. In order to zero down, we identified the cars that had entered on 9th December inside the court complex. Around 100 CCTV cameras were analysed and suspicious movements were zeroed down CCTVs of nearby residents inside and outside the complex. To corroborate the suspicious movements we also analysed local residents."

The commissioner further told the media that CCTV footage of 1000 hours was analysed.

Talking about the timeline of the incident that took place earlier this month, Asthana said that the scientist had taken a different route into the courtroom to deceive the security mechanism.

"According to the CCTV footage analysed by Delhi Police, it was seen that the scientist had got two bags and in order to deceive the security mechanism he took a different route and placed one bag inside the courtroom. His entry was at 9:33 am and after the blast, he left the courtroom at 10:35 am, he said.

Talking more about the investigation, the police commissioner said that the logo of the bag used by the scientist helped in nabbing him.

"The bag in which the bomb was brought inside had a particular logo. Delhi Police reached out to the manufacturer of the bag which is a Mumbai-based company. The bag used was last manufactured in 2006. However, the company still exists. After accessing the stock list, police was able to zero in on the accused," he said.

Asthana informed that the FSL and NSG teams had examined the crime spot and concluded that the materials used in the explosive were easily available.

"FSL and NSG teams had examined the crime spot and it was seen that the materials used to make the IED are easily available. The anti-theft mechanisms in two-wheelers were used to make the remote control. However, the explosives hadn't blasted due to which it was a low-intensity blast. Sharp nails and other materials used couldn't trigger. When Delhi Police arrested Bharat Bhushan Kataria, sharp nails were recovered from his house," he said.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on December 9.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

