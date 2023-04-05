Royal Bengal Tiger dies at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, April 5 A Royal Bengal Tiger has died at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger named 'Joe' succumbed in its enclosure at 3 a.m., the Zoo curator said.

It was under treatment for the last six months and the post-mortem examination revealed that the big cat died of renal failure.

The animal was suffering from dyspepsia and loss of appetite. The animal was showing frequent appetite loss, changing diet pattern, and became lean in the backside.

"With profound grief and sorrow, it is informed that despite expert treatment and all efforts the animal died on 05.04.2023 at 03.00 am in enclosure due to renal failure as confirmed in post mortem," the Zoo said in a statement.

Joe was born to Nikhil and Aparna in the Zoo.

This is the second major loss for the Zoo in less than a month. A 15-year-old male Cheetah named Abdullah gifted by the Saudi Prince a decade ago had died of a heart attack on March 25.

During his visit to the Zoo on the occasion of CoP11 summit-2012 held in Hyderabad, Saudi Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Mohammed Al Saud had announced gifting two pairs of African lions and cheetahs.

