Rs 1000 for a cup of chai? Find it at Kolkata shop

A tea stall in South Kolkata's Jadavpur Area called 'Nirjash' is selling different varieties of tea priced from Rs 20 to Rs 1,000 per cup.

The shop owner Partha Pratim Ganguly serves around 150 varieties of tea at his small stall, where the highest priced cup of tea, Silver Needle White tea is priced at a whopping Rs 1,000. Silver Needle White tea is made in China and Japan and costs around Rs 3 lakh per kilogram.

"This tea is fermented and oxidized which gives the tea a unique deep, earthy flavour," said Partha Pratim while talking to ANI

Partha further said, "I was always told by my father that if you don't study you will sell tea. So I thought of doing something different by bringing tea for the people in Bengal from different countries ."

He also sells tea like Thyme, Oolong, Ramona, Sabah etc which is used as therapy for various chronic diseases. Pratim further said costly tea is not preferred by everyone and that only select customers prefer to drink the silver middle white tea. "

( With inputs from ANI )

