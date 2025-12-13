Rs 2 lakh cr investment to be launched simultaneously, historic moment for MP: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 13 As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav completes two years in office, he reflects on the journey so far - marked by development initiatives, employment generation, and efforts to strengthen cultural identity.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Yadav talked about his government’s priorities, from tackling extremism and rehabilitating surrendered Maoists to preparing for the grand Simhastha Kumbh in 2028.

He also shared his vision of promoting Sanatan values and boosting religious tourism, which he believes will transform the state’s economy and raise living standards.

Excerpts:

IANS: As you complete two years in office, how do you look at the journey of development in Madhya Pradesh?

Mohan Yadav: We are constantly working towards development. On the occasion of Atal Ji’s anniversary, we invited the Union Home Minister, which reflects our commitment to keep moving forward with determination. It will be a history in Madhya Pradesh when Bhoomi Poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) will take place simultaneously for a Rs 2 lakh crore investment. Development is not a one-time effort; it is a continuous process, and we are dedicated to ensuring that progress reaches every corner of the state.

IANS: Employment generation has been a major concern across the country. What steps has your government taken to create jobs?

Mohan Yadav: We have provided 60,000 government jobs, and approximately two lakh people have been given employment in private companies. This is a clear indication of our sustained efforts to expand opportunities and strengthen livelihoods. Our focus is not only on government recruitment but also on creating an environment where private enterprises can flourish and generate large-scale employment.

IANS: How has your government tackled the issue of Maoists and rehabilitation of those who surrendered?

Mohan Yadav: Our commitment is very clear. Those who surrender will be rehabilitated according to our policy, and we will extend all available benefits to them as per the provisions. However, those who continue to take up arms against the government are dealt with firmly. We have a track record of tackling them with their own tactics, which boomranged on them; in the past year alone, more than ten Maoists have been neutralised. We will not tolerate any kind of violence in our state - this is our commitment to the public. At the same time, we are providing a conducive environment to those who want to surrender and lay down arms, so that they can join the mainstream of development and rebuild their lives.

IANS: The Simhastha Kumbh in 2028 is being seen as a major event. How is the state preparing for it?

Mohan Yadav: The Simhastha Kumbh is not just a congregation of Madhya Pradesh, but it is a global fair. We have to think in that direction - how we will showcase ourselves to the world as the host of the largest religious congregation. Our preparations are focused not only on managing the event but also on ensuring that it boosts religious tourism in a significant way.

IANS: You often speak about Sanatan culture. How do you see its role in shaping Madhya Pradesh’s identity and economy?

Mohan Yadav: Sanatan culture has many merits, and I am proud to say that I am a Sanatani. Sanatan does not confine anyone to a specific religion; it connects people to values. You can imagine the transformation in Ujjain, where earlier 30 to 35 lakh people used to visit annually; now, after the creation of Mahakal Lok, more than seven crore people have arrived. This is how we are promoting our values, our culture, and religious tourism. These initiatives have already changed the economy and will continue to do so on a large scale. We are working on various avenues so that the per capita income of our state steadily improves, ensuring prosperity for all.

