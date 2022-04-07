Rs 2,616 crore transferred to over 46 lakh eligible farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

The Centre has transferred Rs 2,616 crore transferred to over 46 lakh eligible farmers in West Bengal under PM-KISAN scheme. The development, was confirmed by Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister in a written reply to Lok Sabha. Continuing further he said that the Centre has taken all the necessary steps to implement Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana popularly known as PM-Kisan in all the states as well as Union Territories, including West Bengal. He further stated that here is no state-wise distribution of funds under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

He said the funds/installments under the scheme are disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode into the bank accounts of farmers who are enrolled after proper verification by the States or Union Territories. Agriculture Minister further told, "So far, as on 23rd March 2022, a total of 46,18,934 eligible farmers of West Bengal have been given the benefit of PM-Kisan Scheme, and funds amounting to Rs 2,616.14 crore have been distributed to them through various installments". For the unversed, under the PM-Kisan cheme, Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, which is payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March