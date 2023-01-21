RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be in Jaipur from January 25 to 29

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Jaipur and will participate in various programs and meetings related to the Sangh from January 25 to 29.

According to the information from the Sangh's Jaipur province office, the RSS Sarsanghchalak will participate in the Republic Day program of Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli on January 26 and will unfurl the flag.

On January 27, he will hold a meeting of department-level union workers of Jaipur province. Similarly, on January 28 and 29, he will also attend the meetings of Sangh workers.

During this, the preparations for the centenary year of the Sangh will also be discussed.

Jaipur Sanghchalak Mahendra Singh Maggo said, "In the meetings, there will also be discussions on activities on social change such as family enlightenment, village development, cow service, social harmony, and environment."

He said that this is a regular stay of Sarsanghchalak, which happens once in two years in each province.

"The province gets to host Sarsanghchalak once a year and Sarkaryavah for the second time. During this, various works going on in the direction of social change are discussed," said Mahendra Singh Maggo.

Bhagwat will address a meeting at Shaheed Minar ground in Kolkata on 23 January, the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

As per sources, Bhagwat will address the program organized by Sangh, Sangh chief can give an important message on sensitive issues like amended citizenship law, and birth control bill. Preparations for this meeting are going on in full swing.

According to Sangh sources, Mohan Bhagwat will talk about Netaji's ideology, and vision, and how he fought for the freedom of the country. Thousands of volunteers from across the state will participate in the program.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor