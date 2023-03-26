RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

Jaipur ( Rajasthan) [India], March 26 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Jaipur on April 7 to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' a programme orgzed by Rashtriya Seva Bharti which is a unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Seva Sangam is going to be held in Jaipur on the 7th, 8th and 9th of April. Along with Sarsangh Chalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, many saints from across the country including Swami Maheshwaranand Maharaj will participate in the Sangam," RSS Rajasthan region Seva pramukh Shiv Lehri told media.

He further stated that Rashtriya Seva Bharti is working towards the development of society in various fields.

"Seva Bharti provided employment to more than 25 thousand people last year. Along with this, the orgzation is continuously working in areas like efficiency, health, skill development and women empowerment. Sewa Bharti is an orgzation that encourages and supports voluntary orgzations serving the deprived, needy, neglected and suffering brothers. Our goal is to make every person self-reliant by reaching employment," he said.

He further mentioned that more than 4,000 representatives are expected to participate in the event.

"Every five years, Rashtriya Seva Sangam is orgzed by Rashtriya Seva Bharti. The first Seva Sangam was orgzed in the year 2010 in Bangalore. It was attended by 980 delegates. In the year 2015, the second Seva Sangam was orgzed in New Delhi. The theme of that event was Samras Bharat, Samarth Bharat. A total of 3,500 delegates participated in it and now the third Seva Sangam is going to be held in Jaipur. More than 4,000 representatives from more than 1000 service orgzations working in the social sector across the country will participate in the event," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor