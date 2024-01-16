'RSS Ka Chhota Recharge’: Asaduddin Owaisi Taunts AAP for Announcing ‘Sundarkand’ Recitals in Delhi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labelling it as a miniature version of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Owaisi, the AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament, asserted that the AAP is fully aligned with the agenda of the Sangh. The critique from Owaisi came in response to the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to organise Sunderkand Path in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of each month.

In a statement, Owaisi commented, "Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22." He further added, "Let me remind you that these people had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health. Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice. Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!"

When questioned about the tweet, Owaisi responded, "When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I tweeted this - how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you. Look at their hypocrisy...You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing...The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted..."

In response to Owaisi's remarks, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "I don't think I should respond to him. I would pray to Lord Hanuman to bless him as well. No political party should object to a good program like Sunderkand Paath recitation. If they are objecting, it is not right."

Regarding Congress leaders visiting Ayodhya but declining the invitation to the Ram Temple on January 22, Owaisi expressed, "Who will benefit from the politics of confusion that you want to do?...You are doing what Modi wants. What is the difference then? This is what our complaint has been, and this is what we have been fighting. Then allegations are leveled against us..."