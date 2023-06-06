R'sthan Police busts gang defrauding people with promise of part time jobs

Jaipur, June 6 The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that it has busted a gang who promised part time jobs to the people in lieu of money.

The SOG said that the gang had collected huge sums of money in only a few days.

The gang had promised part time jobs for simply liking posts on social media platforms like Instagram. The accused used to give from Rs 50 to Rs 100 for liking one post.

The SOG said that it has arrested seven accused who are in the age group of 27-32 years. "The group is an educated gang and hold degrees like MBBS, B.Com and BSc," the SOG said.

It said that the gang was operating from Chittorgarh district but the accused belong to four districts of Rajasthan Ajmer, Sikar, Rajsamand and Chittorgarh.

The SOG said that some of the victims had also paid a good amount of money to the gang as they had told them that the ‘investment is necessary for the business.'

The SOG busted the gang after complainant Deepak Sharma alleged that he received a message on WhatsApp in which he was offered to earn Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 per day through liking social media posts.

Sharma was also asked to post the relevant screenshots in the Telegram group.

The SOG said that after Sharma failed to accomplish the task, he was asked to deposit Rs 1 crore in 31 different bank accounts.

It said that a case has been registered at the SOG Cyber Crime Police Station.

The investigating officer said that cyber criminals have found new ways to commit crimes.

He said that many cases of cyber crime have been registered and that cyber criminals are cheating people of huge amounts in the name of investment.

He said that an attempt was made to nab the culprits by doing a thorough technical investigation in the case.

He added that analysis of 31 suspicious bank accounts in which more than Rs 1 crore has been deposited by the complainant revealed that transactions of more than Rs 1 billion have been deposited in these bank accounts in the last 15 days.

