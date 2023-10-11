Rujira Banerjee leaves ED office after marathon grilling in cash for school jobs case

Kolkata, Oct 11 Rujira Narula Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, left the Enforcement Directorate's here on Wednesday after a marathon eight-and-a-half-hour questioning in two phases in connection with the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal.

She reached the ED office at 10.57 a.m. and left at 7.30 p.m.

Sources said that she was interrogated by ED's assistant director Mukush Kumar, accompanied by a lady officer, in two phases with a short recess of 30 minutes at noon.

The sources added that although the actual questioning process concluded at around 6.30 p.m., Rujira was asked to wait for some time, as Mukesh Kumar had a discussion with his senior officers at the ED’s headquarter in Delhi about the proceedings of the integration.

Finally at 7.30 p.m., she was given the nod to leave the central agency office.

As per sources, she was summoned on Wednesday for questioning about her role as the erstwhile director of a corporate entity whose name surfaced in the course of investigation by the central agencies probing the school jobs case.

Although Abhishek Banerjee’s parents -- Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, both directors of the said corporate entity -- were summoned by the ED last week, none of them had turned up for questioning.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Abhishek Banerjee had submitted documents relating to his properties and assets to the ED as per the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the summoning of Rujira by the ED officials.

“This is a clear case of unnecessary harassment prompted by political vendetta on the part of the Union government and the BJP,” said Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh.

On the other hand, state BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that since this is a court-monitored investigation, there is no question of political vendetta in the matter.

--IANS

